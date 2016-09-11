You are here: Home » Back Page

Juba League man shot dead

September 11, 2016 12:32 am·0 commentsViews:
Our Correspondent . Chittagong

Unidentified assailants shot a Juba League activist at village Bakshikhil under Satkania upazila in Chittagong Saturday night.
The victim was identified as Jahirul Islam, 47, of the same village and was an activist of ruling Awami League-backed Juba League.
Satkania police station officer-in-charge Md Farid Uddin said a group of unidentified assailants attacked Jahirul near his house about 8:00pm and shot at him.
As the locals immediately rushed the spot, the assailants fled the scene leaving Jahirul in a pool of blood, he said.
He said that the victim was rushed to Satkania upazila health complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead about 8:45pm.
The OC suspected that he might have been killed over political rivalry and establishing supremacy in the area.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Shahed Reza elected Dhaka Club president Former Bangladeshi ambassador to Kuwait Syed Shahed Reza has been elected president of Dhaka Club Limited for the year 2015-16....
  2. Chinese troops intrude into Uttarakhand Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has confirmed reports of an incursion by Chinese troops in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand...
  3. Pakistan virtually admitted responsibility for ’71 mass killing, minister tells JS Foreign affairs minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told the House on Sunday that Pakistan had virtually admitted to responsibility for...
  4. BNP trashes nat’l budget, others term it ‘unrealistic’ Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Thursday rejected outright the proposed national budget while Jatiya Party and left-leaning political parties termed it...
  5. PM departs for S Arabia today Prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaves here for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday afternoon on a five-day official visit to...
  6. Top post at labour wings vacant for 3yrs There are no ministers (labour) - the top position at the labour wing of Bangladesh embassies - in Riyadh, Manama,...
  7. Nirmalendu Goon named for Independence Award Nirmalendu Goon has been named for Independence Award-2016 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the nation. The cabinet division...
  8. Maushumi to join BD embassy in Lisbon Bangladeshi diplomat Maushumi Rahman will join Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal as its counsellor next week... ...
  9. PROTEST AT NEW PAY SCALE : Aggrieved officers put on black badges from today Professional bodies of engineers, agriculturists and doctors and the BCS Coordination Committee on Saturday threatened the government with non-stop work...
  10. Govt planning mid-term elections keeping our leaders out, BNP tells foreign diplomats Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Wednesday told foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka that the government was planning to hold an interim...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement