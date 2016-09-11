Juba League man shot dead

Unidentified assailants shot a Juba League activist at village Bakshikhil under Satkania upazila in Chittagong Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Jahirul Islam, 47, of the same village and was an activist of ruling Awami League-backed Juba League.

Satkania police station officer-in-charge Md Farid Uddin said a group of unidentified assailants attacked Jahirul near his house about 8:00pm and shot at him.

As the locals immediately rushed the spot, the assailants fled the scene leaving Jahirul in a pool of blood, he said.

He said that the victim was rushed to Satkania upazila health complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead about 8:45pm.

The OC suspected that he might have been killed over political rivalry and establishing supremacy in the area.