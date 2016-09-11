29 of 94 pvt univs have no VC, pro-VC, treasurer

Only five of the 94 private universities in the country have vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer and the rest 89 do not have a full set of the top three academic and administrative officials of a university.

According to University Grants Commission officials, 29 private universities have no vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor or treasurer, flouting the Private University Act 2010.

There is no vice-chancellor at 47, no pro-vice-chancellor at 78 and no treasurer at 61 of the private universities.

The officials said that these universities were now being run by acting vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor or treasurer nominated by the board of trustee.

‘This is really a bad situation as the vice-chancellor is the signatory authority of certificates of the students of the university and in the absence of a vice-chancellor, the pro-vice-chancellor carries out the duty of the vice-chancellor, while the treasurer is responsible for financial and administrative issues,’ said a commission member.

Academic and administrative activities, supervision and monitoring suffer a lot, if one or all of the three top academic and administrative offices remain vacant, the member added.

Commission chairman Abdul Mannan admitted that private universities were flouting the law in this regard and said, ‘A fulltime vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer is a must for smooth running of a university.’

‘We will sit with the authorities of private universities regarding appointment of VC, pro-VC and treasurer soon,’ he added.

The Private University Act 2010 stipulates that the president, also the chancellor of all universities, will appoint the vice-chancellor of a private university from a panel of three people proposed by the university authority.

Commission officials said that eight new private universities, who got approval between January and June, were yet to begin their academic activities and propose the panel for appointing the vice-chancellors.

They said that American International University Bangladesh, University of Development Alternative, Eastern University, Metropolitan University and United International University have the full set of vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer.

The officials said that 29 universities – Asian University of Bangladesh, Premier University, Millennium University, Pundra University of Science and Technology, University of South Asia, University of Information Technology, Royal University of Dhaka, European University of Bangladesh, ZH Sikder University of Science and Technology, Gono Bishwabidyalay, Ishakha International University, Chittagong Independent University, Rajshahi Science and Technology University, Cox’s Bazar International University, Ranada Prasad Shaha University, German University Bangladesh, Global University Bangladesh, CCN University of Science and Technology, Army University of Engineering and Technology, Qadirabad, Army University of Science and Technology, Saidpur, Bangladesh Army International University and Canadian University of Bangladesh, International University of Scholars, University of Creative Technology, Northern University of Business and Technology, NPI University of Bangladesh, Central University of Science and Technology, Rabindra Moitree University, Rabindra Srijanshil University, Rupayan AKM Shamsujjoha University and University of Global Village – had no vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer.

A commission member alleged that owners and trustee boards of private universities avoided fulltime appointments on purpose to control recruitment, education and day-to-day activities.

Private university authorities however denied the allegation of ill-intention.

‘We do not find enough qualified academics,’ said Association of Non-Government Universities of Bangladesh chairman Sheikh Kabir Hossain.

‘Many new private universities do not have financial capacity to appoint VC, pro-VC and treasurers and some universities do not want to appoint pro-VC because of bad experience of conflict between the VC and pro-VC,’ Kabir added.

‘We will take steps to encourage universities to abide by the law,’ said Kabir, adding that the commission should enforce the law against errant universities.

The commission’s annual report 2014 said that 20 of the then 79 private universities had no vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor or treasurer.