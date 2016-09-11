You are here: Home » Front Page

Suspected extremist killed in city raid

September 11, 2016
Staff Correspondent
woman, injured

A woman, injured during a police operation at Azimpur in the capital on Saturday night, takes treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. — Sony Ramany

A person was killed and eight others were injured in a police operation at a suspected ‘den of extremists’ at Lalbagh neighbourhood in the capital Saturday night, police officials said.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police acting commissioner Shahabuddin Qureshi said the identities of the deceased and the injured ones could not be established immediately.
Police, however, detained three women from a building at Lalbagh Road near Border Guard Bangladesh
headquarters gate-2 during the raid, he said.
The counter terrorism unit of police started the operation around 7:30 that lasted nearly three hours. Neighbours said they heard dozens of gunshots during the operation. Police, however, did not say how the person was killed and how those eight people got wounded.
The detained women were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Police also took in custody a baby girl and an eight-year-old boy from the spot to identify the suspects, according to police.
Police continued their search as of filing of this report at 10:30pm to figure out if any explosives were there.

