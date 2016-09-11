Diplomatic missions to be allowed use of ordinary number plates

The government has decided to allow the foreign missions here to use ordinary number plates on their vehicles as a part of security measures under the present circumstances.

The foreign missions will be allowed to hire pools of armed battalion Ansars to guard embassies, residences and other relevant offices in addition to present provisions of deploying police personnel.

The government is unlikely to agree with the request of foreign missions, including the Embassy of the United States, to allow private security personnel to carry arms.

All foreign missions will also be allowed to have bullet-proof vehicles.

Foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and foreign secretary M Shahidul Haque will brief the foreign diplomats today [Sunday] on the prevailing situation, including on diplomatic security issues.

On August 30, the foreign ministry communicated the decision in a note verbale to all the diplomatic missions here with the proposal that they can hire pools of armed battalion Ansar personnel for enhancement of their security on payment, officials said.

‘It’s been about two weeks we sent the note verbale proposing to deploy armed battalion Ansars on payment for enhanced security,’ a senior foreign ministry official said. ‘But not a single mission has expressed willingness to avail the service’.

When asked about the embassies request to allow private security personnel to carry arms, the diplomat said, ‘we cannot allow private security personnel to carry arms because our laws don’t allow this’.

In compliance of the request from the diplomatic missions, the official said, the government will allow them to use white number plates (ordinary number plates) in their vehicles in addition to present yellow diplomatic number plates.

If they use white number plates, vehicles of foreign missions and international organisations will not look different from other ordinary cars, said the official.

The diplomatic number plates will also be kept inside the vehicles to show if or when required, they said.

Some missions have already been using bullet-proof cars, and from now on there will be no restriction as to how many vehicles a mission will have, said another official.

There is precedence in several countries of allowing private security guards to carry arms, an official said, ‘since our laws don’t allow we cannot allow this, we can only allow what is doable’.

According to the officials, a pool of Ansar personnel has already been selected and trained to be hired. The training includes etiquette and manners. The cost of service of an Ansar will be $250 per month.

Following the killings of Italian national Cesare Tavella and Japanese citizen Kunio Hoshi last year, some missions became worried about their security and thought of additional security for them, the officials said.