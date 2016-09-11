You are here: Home » Back Page

EID JOURNEY: Tailbacks, extra fare spoil journeys for homebound passengers

September 11, 2016 12:39 am·0 commentsViews: 2
Ahammad Foyez
journey

Launches carrying home-bound Eid passengers leave the Sadarghat terminal in Dhaka for southern districts on Saturday. The photo was taken at Postagola Bridge. — Indrajit Ghosh

Homebound passengers across the country faced untold sufferings on Saturday because of huge tailbacks on highways and terminals in the capital and a scarcity of public transportation.
On the second day of six-day Eid vacation for public servants, people crowded all three major bus terminals, Sadarghat ferry terminal and railway stations for tickets and a place on the outbound vehicles.
Many buses left the city terminals with passengers beyond seating capacity.
Passengers alleged many transport operators were cashing in on the rush by charging extra from passengers.
Many people rode on the roof of buses, trains and launches failing to secure tickets.
Transport operators at Sayedabad, Gabtoli, Kalyanpur and Mohakhali bus terminals were allegedly charging extra from passengers.
Sohana Afroz, a Lakshmipur-bound passenger, who was standing in front of Al-Arafa Paribahan counter at Saydabad, said that she purchased three tickets after waiting three hours and they charged Tk 450 for a seat in the chair coach, although the actual fare was Tk 300.
Manager of Al-Arafa Paribahan counter Motaleb Hossain justified the extra fare by pointing that the buses would return to the capital without passengers and they would also count huge losses for the long tailback on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway.

Gabtoli bus terminal

Eid holidaymakers remain stranded for hours at Gabtoli bus terminal in the capital as long tailbacks in the highways broke the schedule of buses badly ahead of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday. — Ali Hussain Mintu

Anower Mustafa, a Feni-bound passenger, said he paid Tk 400 for a ticket on Star Line Paribahan instead of the regular fare of Tk 280.
At Mohakhali bus terminal, Tangail-bound passenger Faisal Ali claimed that he bought a ticket for Tk 400 although the actual fare was Tk 150.
At the terminal, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority inspector MA Jolil said that they received some such complaints from passengers and that they were scrutinising the allegations.
Mohakhali bus-truck owners’ association general secretary Abdul Malek admitted that they realise extra fare to makeup the losses due to long tailbacks on highways.
The scene at Gabtoli and Kalyanpur bus terminals were no different.
Some passengers waited several hours at the bus counters to secure a ticket, said Narail-bound passenger Saiful Islam.
Saiful, along with his family members, waited four and a half hours before securing tickets from Eagle Paribahan’s counter.
People also crowded Kamalapur railway station to catch a train to their destinations.
Some passengers scrambled in front of the counters for ‘standing tickets’ on Chittagong, Sylhet and Noakhali- bound trains.
New Age correspondent in Tangail reported that the traffic situation was better than the last two days on the Dhaka-Tangail highway although vehicles were moving slowly.
New Age correspondent in Comilla reported that more than 10 to eight kilometer-long tailbacks were noticed at different points on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway.
Bhaberchar Highway police sergeant of Kamruzzaman Raj said the tailback was created at the stretch from Meghna Bridge to Daribaushia because of a comparatively narrow passage of the bridge instead of a four-lane highway.
New Age correspondent in Munshiganj reported that some 500 light and heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, were standing on both ends of Shimulia-Kawarakandi ferry route waiting to cross the river.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation assistant manager Abdul Alim said some 17 ferries are now in operation on the route for carrying vehicles.
Superintendent of Police of the district M Jayedul Alam said some 580 additional police personnel have been deployed on the Shimulia-Kawarakandi route aiming to make the journey of travellers hassle-free.

