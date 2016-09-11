DAULATDIA- PATURIA ROUTE: Traffic goes haywire after landing station is washed away again

Incessant traffic congestion plagued the Paturia and Daulatdia ghat since Saturday afternoon as passengers travelling to 21 south and south-western districts of the country started their journey back home to celebrate Eid-ul-Azah with their near and dear ones.

Some of the traffic queues stretched six to eight kilometers long at the Paturia side under Shibalaya upazila in Manikganj, and six kilometers long at Daulatdia side under Goalondho upazila in Rajbari district.

Passengers had to wait up to eight to 10 hours at the Paturia and Daulatdia ferry ghats.

A good number of unfit buses were seen plying the Dhaka-Aricha highway adding to the traffic jam at Savar, Nabinagar, Dhamrai, Batholi and different spots on the highway, especially when many of their engines shot out.

Tahomina Akter left Gabtoli bus terminal for Rajbari along with her husband and children at 10pm on Friday.

‘Our bus reached Paturia ghat around 3am on Saturday. We are yet to board the ferry,’ she said around 1pm.

Beside, continuous erosion caused by the mighty Padma river along with strong current was disrupting ferry service on the Paturia-Daulatdia river route. For the third time, the ferry lading station at Daulatdia was eroded due to the strong currents on the river, said Md Abdus Sattar Marin, officer of BIWTC at Aricha area office.

Shafikul Islam, manager (Commerce of BIWTC) at Daulatdia office, said once again one out of four landing stations has been washed away while the others are also under threat of erosion.

The landing station no. 3 was damaged on Saturday 3pm by the erosion. As a result, Paturia-Daulatdia ferry service was disrupted, forcing hundreds of vehicles to be stranded for hours on both sides of the river.

Fourteen of the 18 ferries were carrying vehicles from three ghats at the Daulatdia end, but those failed to cope with the additional number of vehicles, said sources at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Aricha office.

Strong current in the river also slowed down the movement of ferries, he added.

At least 1,200 trucks, buses and small vehicles were lined up on the highway at Paturia and Daulatdi side at around 3:30 pm, (BIWTC) officials said.

Many were noticed crossing the mighty Padma and Jamuna on small boats and launches and Aricha-kajirhat on small boats, speed boats and launches to reach home hurriedly, risking their life.