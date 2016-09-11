REMOVAL OF ZIA’S SWADHINATA PADAK: BNP stages demo

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Saturday staged demonstration in metropolitan cities and district headquarters across the country protesting at the removal of Swadhinata Padak conferred on late president Ziaur Rahman, also the party founder, from the National Museum.

The party announced the programme on September 8, a day after the Swadhinata Padak conferred on Zia in 2003 was removed from the National Museum on September 7 following a decision of cabinet committee on national awards.

The party leaders and activists in Rajshahi led by city BNP president Mizanur Rahman Minu brought out a procession from Bhuban Mohan Park and paraded different streets before ending at the park, reported New Age correspondent.

BNP brought out short processions in different thanas in Dhaka city, party leaders said.

Dhaka city unit BNP held a protest rally at National Press Club auditorium on Friday.

New Age correspondent in Bogra reported that BNP leaders and activists of the district unit held a rally in front of its office at about 4:00pm. Police obstructed them to launch procession.

Leaders and activists of the party of Barisal city and south and north district units organised rallies near the party office in the city but police prevented them from bringing out procession, New Age correspondent in Barisal reported.

BNP brought out processions and held rally in different cities including Chittagong and Sylhet.