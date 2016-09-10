Eight frauds including foreigners held in city

Detective Branch of Police, in its separate drives in the capital’s Mohammadpur and Baridhara areas, arrested eight members of a fraud gang, including three Nigerian nationals, for their alleged involvement in cheating people with fake lottery.

Masudur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media wing) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told BSS that being informed a team of DB last night arrested them, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The arrestees were identified as three Nigerian nationals – Chukwa Emmanuel alias Ubenna, Michel Boumneme alias Eugene and David alias Ucennia Nicholas and five Bangladeshis – Mohammad Biplob Lasker, Mohammad Harunur Rashid alias Kamal, Mohammad Rejaul Islam, Mohammad Kawsar and Mohammad Shawkat Ali.

Some 67 cheques, 16 mobile phone sets, one laptop and 15 ATM cards were recovered from their possessions.

The DC said they extracted huge amount of money by cheating people through sending mobile message saying ‘the mobile user won a lottery of Taka five lakh of Coca-Cola or any other reputed companies’ and also in the name of supplying Pure Bio Livia Seed.

He said David alias Dave is the mastermind of the gang who is conducting the business from Nigeria. They used to communicate with each other over whatsup, vibernet and lteldialerplus.

‘Businessmen, teacher, professionals and students are their prime targets,’ the DB official added.