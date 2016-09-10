One killed, 8 injured in raid at Azimpur ‘extremists’ den

One person was killed and eight were injured during a raid at a den of extremism suspect at Lalbag in the capital Saturday night, said police officials.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police acting commissioner Shahbuddin Qureshi said that the identity of the deceased and injured could not be established immediately.

Police detained three females from a building at Lalbag Road near Border Guard Bangladesh gate-2 during the raid, he said.

The counter terrorism unit of police started the operation at about 8:00pm.

Police continue search to find weather any explosives are there.