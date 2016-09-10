Tongi factory owner to face legal action: Minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday said legal action will be taken against the owner of the Tongi packaging factory in connection with the boiler blast.

‘Many people have been killed and injured in the dreadful fire incident. We are shocked at the loss of lives. A case will be filed against the factory owner and legal action must be taken against him for the incident,’ he said while talking to reporters after he visited the spot in the afternoon, reports United News of Bangladesh.

A fatal boiler blast in a four-storey packaging factory triggered a heavy fire that led to the collapse of the building, leaving at least 26 people dead and over 70 others injured at Tongi in Gazipur on

Saturday morning.