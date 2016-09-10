Case filed over RU teacher’s death

A case was filed with Motihar police station on Saturday over the death of Rajshahi University associate professor Akter Jahan Jolly, who reportedly committed suicide in her apartment of on the campus on Friday.

Akter Jahan’s brother Kamrul Hasan Raton filed the case at around 4:30pm under section 306 of penal code stating that she was forced to commit suicide while the plaintiff did not mention any name who had forced her to commit suicide, said officer in charge of Motihar police station Humayun Kabir.

Kamrul Hasan Raton told New Age, ‘My sister was very jolly and laughing girl. That is why her nick name was Jolly. But someone snatched all her happiness and forced her to commit suicide.’

Many of Aktar’s students alleged that her former husband Tanveer Ahmad, who is also professor of same department, may be responsible for her death.

Meanwhile professor Tanveer Ahmad brushed aside the allegation and said, ‘we had a mutual divorce in 2012 as per the law, I had no connection with her since then. So I am not responsible for her death.’

Earlier Akter Jahan’s relatives took her body from police after completing the inquest and post-mortem examination at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson Ifte Khaer Alom, told New Age that according to inquest report the teacher had committed suicide taking poison.

RMCH assistant professor Enamul Haque, who conducted autopsy, said that after post-mortem examination the sample was sent to Dhaka to for viscera test.

He told New Age, `I imagined that she had committed suicide taking pesticide but it would be confirm after completion of viscera test’.

The body was taken to Dhaka after the Namaj-e-Janaza at Rajshahi University mosque ground.

Akter Jahan Jolly was found dead inside her campus quarters on Friday.

Joly has been living alone at room no 303 of the Bhaban since her divorce four years ago. Police also recovered a suicide note from the room.

The note reads, `No one is responsible for my death. I committed suicide due to physical and mental pressure.’ In the note, she also requested that her body be donated to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital instead of taking it to Dhaka.