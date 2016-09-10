Two ABT suspects held in Gazipur

Rapid Action Battalion personnel in an overnight raid on Saturday at Gazipur intersection detained two suspected members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, an outlawed militant organization.

A press release of the anti-crime elite force RAB said the detainees were identified as Mohammad Rashedul Islam alias Swapan, 24, son of Aynal Haq of Gaibandha and Biplob Hossain alias Hujaifa, 33, son of Mohammad Daliluddin Bepari of Faridpur.

During their primary interrogation, the duo confessed their direct involvement in the militant activities and they were recruiting young guys in a bid to carry out destructive activities across the country, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

‘They follow Jasim Uddin Rahmani and Tamim Al-Adnani, who are now residing in Malaysia, as their ideological leaders,’ RAB said.

Some banned books and two knives were also recovered from their possession, the release added.