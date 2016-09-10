You are here: Home » National

Two ABT suspects held in Gazipur

September 10, 2016 5:16 pm·0 commentsViews: 3
New Age Online

Gazipur mapRapid Action Battalion personnel in an overnight raid on Saturday at Gazipur intersection detained two suspected members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, an outlawed militant organization.
A press release of the anti-crime elite force RAB said the detainees were identified as Mohammad Rashedul Islam alias Swapan, 24, son of Aynal Haq of Gaibandha and Biplob Hossain alias Hujaifa, 33, son of Mohammad Daliluddin Bepari of Faridpur.
During their primary interrogation, the duo confessed their direct involvement in the militant activities and they were recruiting young guys in a bid to carry out destructive activities across the country, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
‘They follow Jasim Uddin Rahmani and Tamim Al-Adnani, who are now residing in Malaysia, as their ideological leaders,’ RAB said.
Some banned books and two knives were also recovered from their possession, the release added.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement