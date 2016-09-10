Factory owners acted irresponsible, would face legal action: IGP

The inspector general of police, AKM Shahidul Hoque, said on Saturday the owners of Tampaco Foils Factory were negligent in ensuring safety at the factory.

He said the owners would face legal action including filing case against them.

‘We found that the owners were acted irresponsible and remained negligent for safety of workers,’ the police IGP said while talking to journalists on the spot at Tongi in Gazipur.

AKM Shahidul Hoque visited the spot this afternoon, hours after a devastating fire broke out at the factory this morning killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens.

‘How did they (the authorities) run the factory without ensuring safety?’

The police chief said they were investigating whether the factory had permission to run or the authorities fulfilled the necessary requirements.

A boiler explosion at Tampaco Foils Factory around 6:00am caused the fire, Gazipur fire service deputy assistant director Akhtaruzzaman said.