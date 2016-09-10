You are here: Home » National

Trips tedious for tailback on highways

September 10, 2016 12:50 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online

An eight-kilometre long tailback was created on Dhaka-Chittagong highway at Gazaria in Munshiganj due to heavy traffic flow making trips of the Eid holidaymakers woefully wearisome on Saturday morning.
Kamruzzaman Raj, sergeant of Bhaberchar highway police station, said the tailback was created at the stretch from Meghna Bridge to Daribaushia for the comparatively narrow passage of the bridge than the four-lane highway, reports United News of Bangldesh.
However, law enforcers have been trying their best to ease the traffic jam, he added.
On the other hand, some 500 light and heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, were staying on both ends of Shimulia-Kawrakandi ferry route waiting to cross the river.
Abdul Alim, assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, said some 17 ferries are now in operation on the route for carrying vehicles.
Superintendent of police of the district M Jayedul Alam said some 580 additional police personnel have been deployed on the Shimulia-Kawrakandi route aiming to make the holidaymakers’ journey hassle-free.

