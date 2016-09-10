12 injured as robbers attack clinker-laden vessel

A gang of robbers allegedly intercepted a cargo vessel laden with clinkers and looted valuables on the River Tetulia at Bauphal in Patuakhali on Friday night.

The robbers also injured 12 people including the vessel master Mosharef, and looted around Tk one lakh, 10 mobile phone sets and other equipment of the vessel.

The incident of robbery took place at night when the vessel, MV Bandhu Shardar, reached in Char Yunus area from Payra port in Patuakhali, Mosharef said.

It was carrying clinkers for Madina Cement Factory of Madina Group owned by lawmaker Mohammad Selim. The vessel was heading for Meghna Ghat in Narayanganj.

A gang of 10 to 15 armed robbers came to the vessel by a trawler and occupied it, the vessel master added.

Bauphal police officer-in-charge Azam Khan Faruqui acknowledged the incident.

A case was filed in this connection early Saturday, he added.