Youth hacked dead in Keraniganj

A young man was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants at Mandail of Keraniganj in Dhaka on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rubel, 24, son of Rabiullah, a resident of village Najarganj in the upazila, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Sub-inspector Oliar Rahman of Keraniganj police station said a group of miscreants hacked Rubel over previous enmity around 8:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police rushed in and sent the body to hospital morgue, the police sub-inspector added.