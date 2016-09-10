You are here: Home » National

Youth hacked dead in Keraniganj

Keraniganj mapA young man was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants at Mandail of Keraniganj in Dhaka on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rubel, 24, son of Rabiullah, a resident of village Najarganj in the upazila, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Sub-inspector Oliar Rahman of Keraniganj police station said a group of miscreants hacked Rubel over previous enmity around 8:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Police rushed in and sent the body to hospital morgue, the police sub-inspector added.

