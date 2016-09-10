You are here: Home » National

Two Ansarullah suspects held in Gazipur

September 10, 2016 10:52 am·0 commentsViews: 6
ABT logoMembers of Rapid Action Battalion arrested two suspected members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team from Chowrasta area in Gazipur early Saturday.
Among the arrestees was Rashedul Islam alias Swapan,24, chief coordinator of Gazipur district ABT, RAB said, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Senior assistant superintendent of police Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan of the media wing of the RAB Headquarters said tipped off a team of RAB-1 conducted a drive in the area and arrested the duo in the dead of night.
They were planning to attack Kashimpur Jail to release Jashimuddin Rahmani and other ABT members, said another official of the RAB headquarters.
Details about the drive will be disclosed at a press briefing later.

