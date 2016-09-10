22 killed in boiler explosion at Tongi factory

A devastating fire broke out at a factory at Tongi in Gazipur Saturday morning killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens.

Bodies of 18 people were kept at Tongi 50-Bed Hospital, said sub-inspector Sumon Bhakta of Tongi police station.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost in charge sub-inspector Bachchu Miah confirmed deaths of more four people.

Gazipur fire service deputy assistant director Akhtaruzzaman said a boiler explosion at Tampaco Foils Factory around 6:00am caused the fire.

Two probe committees were formed to investigate the incident.

One was formed by fire service and civil defence while Gazipur deputy commissioner SM Alam formed another five-member probe committee led by additional district magistrate Rahenul Islam. The committee was asked to submit its report within 15 working days.

The deputy commissioner, however, announced to provide Tk 20,000 for each family of the deceased while Tk 10,000 to each injured.

A total of 23 units were still working on the spot in Tongi BSCIC area to douse the flame, fire service sources said. Smokes were billowing out from the burning buildings.

Gazipur police super Harun-ur Rashid told New Age that the casualty could be more.

The packaging factory has three adjacent buildings, and parts of a four-storey building and a three-storey building collapsed due to the fire. Another newly-built four-storey building stood firm.

Locals said the partly collapsed four-storey building contained flammable chemicals that caused the fire burning for long time.

A witness said the factory was running its night shift that usually starts at 10:00pm and ends at 6:00am.

The fire erupted when the night shift was about to end, he said, adding that around 250 workers were present then.

The explosion collapsed a boundary wall of another office situated near the factory’s main entrance.

Among the victims, bodies of Mamun, Redwan, Subhash, Hannan, Shankar, Joynal, Rafiqul, Anwar Hossain, 40, and Delwar Hossain, 50, could be identified.

Anwar, Delwar, an unidentified woman, aged around 20, and another were declared dead at DMCH.

More 22 people were also admitted to DMCH, a cable television channel reported.

(Updated)