21 killed in boiler explosion at Tongi factory

A devastating fire broke out at a factory at Tongi in Gazipur Saturday morning killing at least 21 people and injuring dozens.

Bodies of 17 people were kept at Tongi 50-Bed Hospital, said sub-inspector Sumon Bhakta of Tongi police station.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost in charge sub-inspector Bachchu Miah confirmed deaths of more four people.

Gazipur fire service deputy assistant director Akhtaruzzaman said a boiler explosion at Tampaco Foils Factory around 6:00am caused the fire.

Gazipur deputy commissioner SM Alam formed a five-member probe committee led by additional district magistrate Rahenul Islam to investigate the matter. The committee was asked to submit its report within 15 working days.

A total of 25 units were working on the spot in Tongi BSCIC area to douse the flame.

Gazipur police super Harun-ur Rashid told New Age that the casualty could be more.

Part of the four-storey building collapsed due to the fire.

The packaging factory was running its night shift that usually starts at 10:00pm and ends at 6:00am, a witness said.

The fire erupted when the night shift was about to end, he said, adding that around 250 workers were present then.

Movement of vehicles has been restricted in the area.

The victims were identified as Mamun, Redwan, Subhash, Hannan, Shankar, Joynal, Rafiqul, Anwar Hossain, 40, Delwar Hossain, 50.

Anwar, Delwar, an unidentified woman, aged around 20, and another were declared dead at DMCH.

More 22 people were also admitted to DMCH, a cable television channel reported.

(Updated)