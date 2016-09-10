12 killed in boiler explosion at Tongi factory

A devastating fire broke out at a factory at Tongi in Gazipur Saturday morning killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens.

Gazipur fire service deputy assistant director Akhtaruzzaman said a boiler explosion at Tampaco Foils Factory around 6:00am caused the fire.

Of the victims, nine bodies were kept at Tongi Hospital. Three people succumbed to their injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

A total of 25 units were working on the spot in Tongi BSCIC area to douse the flame.

Gazipur police super Harun-ur Rashid told New Age that the casualty could be more.

Part of the four-storey building collapsed due to the fire.

The packaging factory was running its night shift that usually starts at 10:00pm and ends at 6:00pm, a witness said.

The fire erupted when the night shift was about to end, he said, adding that around 250 workers were present then.

Movement of vehicles has been restricted in the area.

The victims were identified as Mamun, Redwan, Subhash, Hannan, Shankar, Joynal, Rafiqul, Anwar Hossain, 40, Delwar Hossain, 50.

Anwar, Delwar, and an unidentified woman, aged around 20, died at DMCH.

More 16 people were also admitted to DMCH.

(Updated)