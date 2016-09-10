13 people killed in separate road accidents

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in separate road accidents in Tangail, Gazipur and Cox’s Bazar.

In Tangail, a head-on collision between a bus and cement laden truck left five persons dead and 20 others injured at Kandhulia on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandu Setu highway this noon.

Identities of the deceased could not be established immediately.

Assistant superintendent police of Tagail model police station Md Ashraful Alom said the accident took place around 12:30pm on Saturday in the area on the Dhaka-Tangail – NothBengal when a NorthBengal bound truck collided with a Dhaka bound bus of Asha Maya Paribahan.

After the collision the bus was twisted and the truck fell into a ditch beside the highway.

In Gazipur, another five persons were killed and several others injured in another head-on collision between a truck and human hauler at Jaidebpur in Gazipur this morning.

Identities of the victims could not be known immediately.

The accident took place at Bagerbazar around 7:00am, said sub-inspector Nazmul Haque, in charge of Bhotapara police outpost.

In Cox’s Bazar, three people including a woman were killed while a covered van hit a boundary wall of Labella tourists resort at Inani as its driver lost control over the wheel.

Among the three one was identified as Mohammad Ziauddin, 27, son of Siddique Ahmed of Monkhali in Ukhiya and the identities of two others were not available immediately.

Inspector Ariful Islam, camp in-charge of Inani outpost of Ukhiya police station said the accident took place at 6:00am while they rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Meanwhile, police also recovered three thousand pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from the covered van, he added.

The trio might have involved with Yaba trading, he said.

The bodies were sent to Cox’s Bazar General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

