Two burnt to death in boiler explosion at Tongi

September 10, 2016 8:14 am·0 commentsViews: 4
New Age Online

At least two people were burnt to death while dozens injured in a boiler explosion at a factory at Tongi in Gazipur on Saturday morning.

Identities of the victims could not be known immediately.

Tongi police confirmed the news of deaths. The death toll might increase, they feared.

Of the injured, 15 to 20 were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Fire service sources said a deadly fire erupted soon after the explosion around 6:05am.

Nineteen firefighting units were working to douse the blaze.

