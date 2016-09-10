Border killing: No joint probe as yet

Not a single killing on the India-Bangladesh border has been jointly investigated as agreed upon between the border security forces of the two countries in May.

At least 14 Bangladeshi civilians were shot dead by Border Security Force of India since the middle of May when top officials of Border Guard Bangladesh and the Indian Security Force met in Dhaka.

‘Basically, we have had some cooperation but not any joint investigation,’ said Colonel Tawhidul Islam, the BGB’s deputy director general (operation).

The BGB headquarters officials said they had prepared a joint investigation form, which, BSF said, was yet to be approved by Indian home ministry, causing delay in joint inquiry.

According to the BGB headquarters, the decision to carry joint investigation was finalised at the 42nd director general-level talks between the two border forces in Dhaka on May 16 after a school student, Shehab Uddin, a resident of Goalpara of Jibannagar in Chuadanga, was shot at point-blank range on May 14 when the BSF chief and its delegation were visiting Bangladesh to attend the six-day talks.

According to Bangladesh home ministry, 109 Bangladeshi civilians were killed by BSF in the borders between January 2012 and April 2016.

‘If we can jointly investigate each of the incidents then we can find out whether anyone had resorted to excessive force in any particular incident. We will be more certain in identify whether any villager had done anything wrong or whether was else was responsible for it,’ said Tawhidul.

Ain O Salish Kendra acting executive director Nur Khan Liton said border killings should be stopped by any means and inquiry into each of the incidents should be carried out to identify who was responsible for the killing.

Rights organisation Odhikar in a recent report said human rights violations on Bangladeshi citizens continued on the India-Bangladesh borders.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding and related treaties signed between Bangladesh and India, if citizens of either country illegally cross the border it would be considered trespassing and as per laws, those people should be handed over to the civilian authority.

‘However, we have noticed that India has been, over the years, repeatedly violating such treaties, killing or physically harming anyone seen near the border or anyone trying to cross the border; and also attacked Bangladeshi citizens by illegally entering Bangladesh, which are clear violations of international law and human rights,’ the Odhikar report read.