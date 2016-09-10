Long tailbacks at Paturia, Daulatdia

Long tailbacks were seen at Patuaria and Daulatdia because of mad rush of Eid passengers although ferry services on the route across the river Padma began to improve on Friday after six days of disruption.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority reinstalled two damaged landing stations at Daulatdia early Friday. The landing stations were damaged by heavy current coupled with river erosion.

Despite slight improvement in ferry services a 3-km long tailback at Paturia and 6-km long tailback at Daulatdia were seen on Friday afternoon due to mad rush of Eid passengers and cattle-laden trucks, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation assistant manager Zillur Rahman said.

The tailbacks caused enormous suffering to the passengers to and from 21 districts in the south and southwest of the country on the first day of the six-day Eid holiday.

Jessore-bound Sarbik Paribahan passenger Abdul Majid said that vehicles needed about 7-8 hours to cross the river Padma on Paturia-Daulatdia route.

Truck driver Alamgir Hossain said that he started for Khulna from Dhaka on Wednesday. His truck remained stuck at Paturia turning point and he reached Paturia ferry terminal on Friday morning.

Corporation officials said that corporation chairman and Dhaka range deputy inspector general of police visited the ferry terminal and asked the staff to ensure further improvement of the ferry services under special arrangement considering home-bound passengers’ sufferings and the risk of the perishable goods and cattle-laden trucks.

Corporation deputy general manager Shakh Mohammad Nasim said that, 10 roll-on/roll-off ferries, 3 K-type ferries and 5 utility ferries were now in operation. Ferries were taking double the normal time to cross the river Padma causing tailbacks on both sides, he added.

Corporation’s Aricha office said that about 800 vehicles were waiting at Paturia and Daulatdia ferry terminals till late afternoon on Friday.