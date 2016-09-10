You are here: Home » Front Page

Long tailbacks at Paturia, Daulatdia

September 10, 2016 12:42 am·0 commentsViews:
Our Correspondent . Manikganj
Paturia, Daulatdia

Goods-laden trucks with home-goers on board are stuck in a tailback at Chandra intersection in Gazipur for hours on Friday. — Ali Hussain Mintu

Long tailbacks were seen at Patuaria and Daulatdia because of mad rush of Eid passengers although ferry services on the route across the river Padma began to improve on Friday after six days of disruption.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority reinstalled two damaged landing stations at Daulatdia early Friday. The landing stations were damaged by heavy current coupled with river erosion.
Despite slight improvement in ferry services a 3-km long tailback at Paturia and 6-km long tailback at Daulatdia were seen on Friday afternoon due to mad rush of Eid passengers and cattle-laden trucks, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation assistant manager Zillur Rahman said.
The tailbacks caused enormous suffering to the passengers to and from 21 districts in the south and southwest of the country on the first day of the six-day Eid holiday.
Jessore-bound Sarbik Paribahan passenger Abdul Majid said that vehicles needed about 7-8 hours to cross the river Padma on Paturia-Daulatdia route.
Truck driver Alamgir Hossain said that he started for Khulna from Dhaka on Wednesday. His truck remained stuck at Paturia turning point and he reached Paturia ferry terminal on Friday morning.
Corporation officials said that corporation chairman and Dhaka range deputy inspector general of police visited the ferry terminal and asked the staff to ensure further improvement of the ferry services under special arrangement considering home-bound passengers’ sufferings and the risk of the perishable goods and cattle-laden trucks.
Corporation deputy general manager Shakh Mohammad Nasim said that, 10 roll-on/roll-off ferries, 3 K-type ferries and 5 utility ferries were now in operation. Ferries were taking double the normal time to cross the river Padma causing tailbacks on both sides, he added.
Corporation’s Aricha office said that about 800 vehicles were waiting at Paturia and Daulatdia ferry terminals till late afternoon on Friday.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. People suffer as rain reigns everywhere Thursday morning’s downpour caused terrible jams on the capital’s streets. The gridlock virtually brought the traffic to a standstill on...
  2. Ferry capsize leaves 41 dead At least 41 people were killed and many remained missing as a ferry, MV Mostafa, carrying nearly 200 passengers sank...
  3. Post-poll violence: Chairman, two others killed Three more people including a newly elected chairman and a nonagenarian woman were killed on Sunday and Saturday night in...
  4. Nuclear power to cost Tk 3 per unit The cost of electricity from the proposed Rooppur nuclear power plant would be about Tk 3 per unit or kilowatt-hour...
  5. BASIC BANK SCAM : Bacchu bought 100 fishing boats during chairmanship Controversial former BASIC Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu purchased as many as 100 fishing boats starting in 2009 when...
  6. Construction firm wants tax breaks The government is under pressure from the construction firm of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway to allow it with tax breaks...
  7. Three truckers burnt to death Five more people were burnt to death in transport arsons and a youth was killed in police ‘shootout’ on Saturday...
  8. Arson attack scare gets city streets deserted after sunset Stricken by arson attacks, the capital’s streets as well as the highways are getting more and more deserted after sunset......
  9. War crimes convict Alim dies War crimes convict Abdul Alim, also former Bangladesh Nationalist Party minister, died on Saturday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University...
  10. PM warns that more attacks could come Apprehending more terror attacks like ones at Gulshan and Sholakia, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged all to be...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement