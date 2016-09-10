You are here: Home » Front Page

50 injured after falling from train roof

September 10, 2016 12:41 am·0 commentsViews:
Our Correspondent . Sirajganj
Shaheed M Mansur Ali-railwa

Passengers are seen standing on the rooftop of a train at Shaheed M Mansur Ali railway station in Sirajganj as homebound people get on and off the train on Friday. — New Age photo

At least 50 people were injured after they fell from the roof of an intercity train near Shaheed M Mansur Ali Rail Station in Sirajganj Friday morning.
Of the injured, 15 were rushed to Sirajganj General Hospital and five others to a local clinic.
Abdur Rashid, an official of Kodda traffic outpost, said the incident took place when Khulna-bound train from Dhaka, Sunderban Express, was entering the Shaheed M Mansur Ali Station at Sadanandapur at a very slow speed around 11am.
A good number of passengers were on the rooftop of the train.
They were confronted with the cable television and internet wires hanging across the station. Many passengers jumped from the rooftop as they feared the electric wires.
The train left the station 30 minutes after the incident with passengers who received minor injuries.
The station’s booking assistant cum station master Hamidul Islam Hira told New Age that the accident was triggered by illegal cable wires of the local satellite television cable operators.
He said they had earlier warned the cable operators but the operators did not pay heed to their warning.
Hamidul said that top railway officials visited the spot.
Sirajganj Sadar Hospital resident medical officer Akramuzzaman told New Age that most of the 15 admitted to his hospital had broken hands and legs and they had been providing treatment to the patients.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. DOCTORS’ WORK ABSTENTION : Patients suffer, many go back without treatment Patients suffer and many have to go back from outpatient departments at public hospital across the country without getting treatment,...
  2. Diseases spread as waters start to fall Water-borne diseases have started to spread as flood water began receding in the northern districts of Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sirajganj and...
  3. Shilpakala trainers’ pay defies description Over six hundred trainers and assistant trainers of the district units of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy are still drawing a meagre...
  4. ADP implementation: Project readiness checklist drafted The finance ministry has drafted a project readiness checklist to be enforced from the next fiscal year, staring from July...
  5. Telecom sector: NBR’s revenue dips by 10pc Nearly a month long ban on the internet based social networks and re-registration of subscriber identity module of cell phones...
  6. Govt to settle BJMC’s dues in return for Gulshan land The ministry of finance has finally agreed to give Tk 800 crore to public sector jute mill workers in exchange...
  7. Shipping minister withdraws comment on sexual harassment on Pahela Baishakh The shipping minister Shajahan Khan on Wednesday, through a press release issued from the ministry, withdrew his comment on the...
  8. 4 children killing: 2 suspects remanded, 3 more held A judicial magistrate’s court in Habiganj on Thursday remanded two suspects in police custody for 10 days for interrogation in...
  9. Cop sued, suspended for molesting univ girl at Adabar A sub-inspector of Adabar police station in the capital was suspended Monday for molesting a private university girl on the...
  10. Erosion takes serious turn at Daulatdia The Padma River, which has been receding for the last few days due to a drop in water level in...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement