50 injured after falling from train roof

At least 50 people were injured after they fell from the roof of an intercity train near Shaheed M Mansur Ali Rail Station in Sirajganj Friday morning.

Of the injured, 15 were rushed to Sirajganj General Hospital and five others to a local clinic.

Abdur Rashid, an official of Kodda traffic outpost, said the incident took place when Khulna-bound train from Dhaka, Sunderban Express, was entering the Shaheed M Mansur Ali Station at Sadanandapur at a very slow speed around 11am.

A good number of passengers were on the rooftop of the train.

They were confronted with the cable television and internet wires hanging across the station. Many passengers jumped from the rooftop as they feared the electric wires.

The train left the station 30 minutes after the incident with passengers who received minor injuries.

The station’s booking assistant cum station master Hamidul Islam Hira told New Age that the accident was triggered by illegal cable wires of the local satellite television cable operators.

He said they had earlier warned the cable operators but the operators did not pay heed to their warning.

Hamidul said that top railway officials visited the spot.

Sirajganj Sadar Hospital resident medical officer Akramuzzaman told New Age that most of the 15 admitted to his hospital had broken hands and legs and they had been providing treatment to the patients.