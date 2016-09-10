You are here: Home » Front Page

Padma begins swelling again

September 10, 2016 12:40 am·0 commentsViews: 1
Staff Correspondent

The river Padma on Friday began swelling again due to continued rising of water flow of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers, inundating low-lying areas, according to Water Development Board.
The major rivers would continue to rise slightly for the next two or three days but floods were unlikely to occur in Bangladesh, said officials of flood forecasting and warning center at WDB.
The onrush of water from Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal provinces of India due to heavy rains there has been swelling the major rivers in Bangladesh for last few days, they said.
When asked, flood forecasting centre’s executive engineer Md. Sazzad Hossain told New Age on Friday that there had been heavy rainfall in the upstream Indian territories as per the latest weather situation in India, but the swelling of water in Bangladesh rivers would reduce soon.
The Padma water slightly increased by one or two centimeters on Friday due to increased flow of water in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers, he said.
There was no possibility of floods in Bangladesh, he said, predicting that the monsoon might be over for this season as the rainfall in Indian territories would decline.
About Surma-Kushiyara Rivers, Sazzad Hossain said that water levels of those might start falling in next two days.

