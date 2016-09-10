RU female teacher found dead inside her dormitory

Rajshahi University mass communication and journalism department teacher Akhter Jahan was found dead inside her dormitory room on the campus in Rajshahi Friday afternoon

The 44-year old teacher was an associate professor and used to live in Zuberi Bhaban, a guesthouse-cum quarter for

teachers living single on the campus.

She was a leader of the Rajshahi University unit of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, involved in different progressive activities in Rajshahi and was vocal against sexual harassment, teachers said.

She was survived by her only son and parents to mourn her death.

Police officials said that Akhter Jahan used to lead single life from 2012 after her divorce from her husband, also a teacher of the same department, who later married another female teacher.

Akhter Jahan joined the university in late nineties as a lecturer.

Journalism department lecturer Mamun Abdul Kaiyum said that the teacher was scheduled for September 6 to leave Rajshahi for Mahakhali in Dhaka to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha holiday with her son and parents.

He said that the university’s Eid holiday began on September 7.

As Akhter Jahan’s parents and son failed to establish contact with her, her son Soyad, who lives at her Dhaka house, called former Rajshahi University students affairs adviser Sabbir Sattar.

Akhter Jahan used to live at Sabbir Sattar’s house before she began living at her dormitory room in Zuberi Bhaban, Mamun said.

He said that later the matter was informed to the university proctor, her department chairman and other teachers who knew that she worked on September 6, the last working day at the university before the Eid holiday.

Later, they went to her dormitory room and found it locked from inside, called her but there was no response, Mamun said, adding that the authorities then informed police.

Police broke open the door and found the body, he said, adding that he and some other colleagues found a ‘suicidal note’ under a laptop in her bedroom. ‘The “suicidal note” was handed over to police,’ he said.

In her note she had requested to donate the body to any medical college and to keep her son with her parents in Dhaka, Mamun said.

Motihar police station officer-in-charge Humaun Kabir told New Age that they rushed the spot, found her dormitory room locked from inside and found Akhter Jahan unconscious laying on her bed under a mosquito net at about 5:00pm.

He said that they immediately took the teacher to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctors declared that she was dead.

Humaun said that the doctors told them that Akhter Jahan died much earlier before she was taken to the hospital.

He said that they found the teacher lying normally and there was no sign of disorder on the bed.

Humaun said that the body was kept at the hospital morgue where her post mortem examination would be conducted today. ‘The body has no injury mark.’

Replying to a query, Humaun said, ‘Nothing can be said about the cause of her death right now…It can be established through forensic examinations.’

No case was lodged in this connection until Friday evening.

University proctor Mujibul Haque Azad Khan described the death as a ‘suspicious matter.’

The journalism department teacher Akhter Jahan was found dead nearly five months after English department professor AFM Rezaul Karim Siddiquee was killed on April 23. Another Rajshahi University teacher Shafiul Islam was killed on November 15, 2014.

In the past 12 years, assailants killed four teachers of the university.