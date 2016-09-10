You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Crop damage by floods amounts to Tk 663.64cr: DAE

Ongoing inundation disrupts Aman cultivation

September 10, 2016
Md Owasim Uddin Bhuyan

The crop damage due to recent floods and the onrush of water from upstream India amounted worth Tk 663.64 crore, according to a report of Department of Agricultural Extension.
About 7.80 lakh farmers in 30 districts faced damages with flood water swallowing up rice, jute, vegetable, sugarcane, maize, groundnut, banana and betel leaf crops causing production loss, said the DAE report updated on September 1.
The croplands of some 1.70 lakh hectares of land were affected by the recent floods, heavy rainfall, rush of hill water, river erosion and onrush of water from upstream, said the DAE report.
DAE officials said that the crops were washed away by floods in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalamonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Bogra, Sunamganj, Sylhet, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Tangail, Panchaghar, Faridpur, Rajbari, Natore, Madaripur, Pabna, Kushtia, Sherpur, Manikganj, Shariatpur, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Barisal, Patuakhali, Narail, Sathkhira, Khulna and Bagherhat from July 19 to August 18.
DAE officials told New Age that the post floods conditions and the continued rush of upstream water from India disrupted the cultivation of Aman, the second largest cereal crop in terms of volume of production.
The growers have so far cultivated Aman rice at 48.76 lakh hectares of land, about 92 per cent of the target, across the country as on September 4, said DAE.
When asked, DAE field service wing director Chaitanya Kumar Das told New Age on Friday that although Aman season has been over, the farmers were still growing the late varieties of Aman in Barisal, Sathkhira, Jessore and Kushtia districts.
Where the floodwaters were delaying to recede, the farmers would grow next seasonal crops like vegetables and oil crops on their lands, he said.
Chaitanya however claimed that production of Aman would not hamper as the farmers were trying to cultivate the rice as per national target.
DAE officials said that agriculture ministry has processed to provide the agricultural incentives of Tk 42 crore against crop damages for the flood affected farmers to help them grow fresh crops.
Under the programme, the government would provide seeds, fertilizers and Aman saplings among the flood hit farmers, said DAE field service wing’s deputy director for monitoring Mohammad Abduhu.
Agriculture experts suggested the government to provide interest free agricultural loans among the flood hit farmers to help them grow new crops.
When asked, Bangladesh Agriculture University professor of agricultural finance Golam Hafiz Kennedy said that the government declared incentives was very little compared to crops damages, which were assessed by the government agency DAE.
Golam Hafiz Kennedy, also former vice president of Bangladesh Agricultural economists’ association, said that the government could form a credit monitoring to look after the farm loans.
‘If agricultural loans free of interest are given among farmers without political consideration, farmers would really get benefit,’ he said.
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University agronomy professor Md Fazlul Karim told New Age on Friday that the country’s farmers were badly affected by the recent floods and the opening of gates of Farakka barrage.
The government should immediately help the affected farmers providing seeds and other inputs to compensate their damaged crops, he said.
The farmers should take preparations for next seasonal crops, he suggested.

