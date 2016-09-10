You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Guideline on project preparation fund gets PM’s approval

September 10, 2016
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the guideline on project preparation fund to expedite the pace of annual development programme before they are placed at the executive committee on national economic council, a top official in the cabinet division said.
Under the guideline, only projects included in the ADP or revised ADP without allocations will be eligible for prior ADP fund.
Both the investment and technical projects will get the project preparation fund ranging from Tk five crore to Tk 50 crore. The fund will be released before the particular projects are approved by the ECNEC.
‘The guideline has been approved by the PM. Now we will issue the guideline on project preparation fund,’ a cabinet division official told New Age.
The ministry of finance at the end of last month sent the draft guideline to the cabinet division for approval. A high-powered committee, headed by cabinet secretary, drafted the guideline.
The heads for prior funding include land acquisition, project designing, building designing, rehabilitation cost due to land acquisition, economic analysis on projects, pre-feasibility study, technical study, environmental impact analysis, preparation of development project proforma and preparation of bidding documents.
‘The guidelines would address the longstanding obstacle to land acquisition related hindrances and other pre-project level tasks that often hold back or linger the implementation of development projects causing trimming the sizes of ADPs regularly and irking foreign lenders occasionally,’ a senior finance ministry official told New Age.
The guideline on ‘Fund allocation and management guidelines on project preparation and readiness’ were finalised after long six months of intensive consultations among finance and planning officials to speed up ADPs, he added.
The guideline said a head called ‘project preparation and readiness’ will be created by the finance division under the development expenditure against which every fiscal budget will make  allocation in favour of ministries concerned.
Recruitment of new manpower and machinery procurement under the guideline purview have been barred.
In case the land price exceeds Tk 50 crore thresholds, seeking approval from the prime minister will be mandatory, the guidelines said.
An inter-ministerial committee composed of representatives from the ministries of finance, planning and line ministries will recommend the allocation to be finally approved by the finance division of the ministry of finance.
The allocated budgetary fund from the domestic resource has to be spent within six months by ministries or divisions concerned, the guideline said, elaborating the timeframe would be applicable only for heads other than land acquisition.
The deadline is nine months for the fund to be channeled from the external source or foreign fund. Regardless of origin of funds, the deadline for land acquisition has been set at nine months.

