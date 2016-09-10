You are here: Home » Back Page

Vested Property Return Act: Land ministry to place fresh amendment proposal

September 10, 2016 12:36 am·0 commentsViews:
Mahamudul Hasan

The land ministry will place a draft bill seeking further amendments to the Vested Property Return Act 2001 in the cabinet after the Eid vacation.
The cabinet in a meeting in August last year sent back the draft of The Vested Property Return (Amendment) Act 2015 as the prime minister rejected the amendment proposal.
Land ministry secretary Mesbah Ul Alam told New Age on Tuesday that the law ministry had already vetted the draft of ‘The Vested Property Return (Amendment) Bill 2016’, which was now at the table of land minister.
He said that the ministry was taking preparation to place the draft amendment bill 2016 in the cabinet soon after the Eid vacation.
Mesbah said that the ministry initiated the move to bring further amendments to the act as the previous amendments did not properly facilitate restoration of ownership rights, the basic objective of the law.
Officials involved with drafting of the amendment bill said that in the draft bill they had proposed six-month extension of the deadline for filing cases with the tribunals by claimants who missed the previous deadline.
They said that the previous amendments to the law, which was brought in 2013, allowed claimants to file cases with the district town-based vested property tribunals laying ownership claims of their properties by December 31, 2013.
Land ministry documents show that 1,18,173 cases were filed claiming ownership of more than one lakh acres of land listed in the Ka Schedule of the vested properties under government control before the deadline. The Ka Schedule lists 1,92,668 acres of vested landed properties.
The draft bill also proposes to empower the assistant commissioners (land) to rectify the records relating to the 6,74,798 acres of landed properties listed in the now scrapped Kha Schedule of the vested properties, said the land ministry officials.
They said the records of scrapped Kha Schedule vested properties need corrections as these properties are still in the list of vested properties under individual possessions.
They said that the draft had proposed setting up of special appeal tribunals at the divisional cities for disposal of the appeals of claimants, who were deprived from filing appeal cases against the judgment of district judges.
After the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the properties left behind by the citizens who left for India until February 16 of 1969 were listed as enemy properties and in independent Bangladesh the properties were renamed as vested properties.
The government formulated the Vested Property Return Act 2001 aiming to return those properties to the legal successors.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Bangladesh lags behind neighbours Bangladesh is facing huge shortage of physicians and lagging behind most of the neighbouring and south Asian countries in regards...
  2. 8 out of 10 children in hazardous work do not attend schools Eight out of ten children employed in hazardous work do not attend schools although the National Plan of Action stipulates...
  3. 3 ‘robbers’ lynched in N’ganj Three suspected robbers were beaten to death in an attack by a mob while they were fleeing after committing robbery...
  4. Fired RAB CO Tareque hospitalised Tareque Sayeed Mohammad, a dismissed lieutenant colonel arrested for his alleged involvement in the sensational seven-murder case in Narayanganj, was...
  5. Bangladesh to review diplomatic ties with Pakistan: minister Minister for liberation war affairs AKM Mozammel Haque said on Friday that Bangladesh would look into the diplomatic relations with...
  6. Army recovers machine guns, rifles, arrests one at Khagrachhari A team of army on Monday arrested a suspected terrorist and recovered a machine gun, two sub-machine guns, two self-loading...
  7. My politics not for personal gain: Ashraf Two days after his removal from the local government and rural development ministry, Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam...
  8. Hasina-Modi to usher in newer era in bilateral ties: FM The foreign minister, AH Mahmood Ali, on Friday expressed his belief that combined leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and...
  9. Labour unrest feared over non-payment of wages AN INTER-MINISTRY meeting on Wednesday identified non-payment of wages in readymade garment sector and rundown highways in many places as...
  10. Legal notice seeks info on tanneries’ fine A Supreme Court lawyer has served a legal notice on the industries secretary to inform the court whether 154 Hazaribagh...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement