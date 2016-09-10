Vested Property Return Act: Land ministry to place fresh amendment proposal

The land ministry will place a draft bill seeking further amendments to the Vested Property Return Act 2001 in the cabinet after the Eid vacation.

The cabinet in a meeting in August last year sent back the draft of The Vested Property Return (Amendment) Act 2015 as the prime minister rejected the amendment proposal.

Land ministry secretary Mesbah Ul Alam told New Age on Tuesday that the law ministry had already vetted the draft of ‘The Vested Property Return (Amendment) Bill 2016’, which was now at the table of land minister.

He said that the ministry was taking preparation to place the draft amendment bill 2016 in the cabinet soon after the Eid vacation.

Mesbah said that the ministry initiated the move to bring further amendments to the act as the previous amendments did not properly facilitate restoration of ownership rights, the basic objective of the law.

Officials involved with drafting of the amendment bill said that in the draft bill they had proposed six-month extension of the deadline for filing cases with the tribunals by claimants who missed the previous deadline.

They said that the previous amendments to the law, which was brought in 2013, allowed claimants to file cases with the district town-based vested property tribunals laying ownership claims of their properties by December 31, 2013.

Land ministry documents show that 1,18,173 cases were filed claiming ownership of more than one lakh acres of land listed in the Ka Schedule of the vested properties under government control before the deadline. The Ka Schedule lists 1,92,668 acres of vested landed properties.

The draft bill also proposes to empower the assistant commissioners (land) to rectify the records relating to the 6,74,798 acres of landed properties listed in the now scrapped Kha Schedule of the vested properties, said the land ministry officials.

They said the records of scrapped Kha Schedule vested properties need corrections as these properties are still in the list of vested properties under individual possessions.

They said that the draft had proposed setting up of special appeal tribunals at the divisional cities for disposal of the appeals of claimants, who were deprived from filing appeal cases against the judgment of district judges.

After the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the properties left behind by the citizens who left for India until February 16 of 1969 were listed as enemy properties and in independent Bangladesh the properties were renamed as vested properties.

The government formulated the Vested Property Return Act 2001 aiming to return those properties to the legal successors.