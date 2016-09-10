Canada had alerted authorities about Tamim

The home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, has said Canadian authorities had shared intelligence about Bangladeshi-Canadian Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury, the alleged mastermind of the Gulshan café attack who was killed on August 27 during a police ‘raid’ in Narayanganj.

‘Canada has informed us about their national and said he had plotted many things there. They also

requested us to keep him under surveillance…’ said the minister when asked about the media report suggesting Canadian authorities were verifying the nationality of Tamim.

The Canadian High Commission in Dhaka in a recent letter reportedly wanted to know whether this Tamim Chowdhury is Canadian and also wanted to know the decision on the fate of his body. A letter was sent to the home ministry through the foreign ministry.

‘I do not the exact content of the letter. But, they [Canadians] have sought information from our intelligence agencies,’ the minister told New Age on Friday.

His body is still in Dhaka Medical College mortuary along with those of 12 other suspected militants of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, who werere behind the attack at Gulshan and Sholakia.

The police Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit chief Monirul Islam recently said they had information about Tamim and ‘we had been looking for him.’

According to immigration police, the ‘mastermind’ of the Gulshan café attack arrived in Dhaka on October 5, 2013.

Another CT official, however, told New Age that they received information about redicalised Tamim before the Gulshan café attack on July 1. The attack in Gulshan café left 29 dead including 17 foreigners, five suspected militants and two police officials.

‘We came to know about Tamim beforehand as he played a key role in recruitment from Bangladesh. But we did not pay much attention initially. He used to live at different slums in Dhaka,’ said the official, ‘As far as we know he had not visited Syria but is well connected to international militant group.’

An intelligence official working with foreign nationals staying in Bangladesh also said that Canada had shared information about Tamim.

After his killing, Canadian daily Toronto Sun reported on August 30 that Tamim Chowdhury was once held up as an academic example to other students at Forster Secondary School in Windsor.

He was born on July 25, 1986 in Sylhet but migrated to Windsor in Ontario of Canada.

The Windsor Islamic Association stated that they have confirmed that Tamim Chowdhury was from Windsor, though he was not a well-known individual in the community.

He attended JL Forster Secondary School in Windsor. He competed for the school in a variety of track and field activities in 2004. He graduated from the University of Windsor in spring 2011, with an honours degree in Chemistry.

He was one of our highest award winners in terms of winning academic scholarships at the University of Windsor.

The University of Windsor confirmed that the school’s records show someone with the name of Tamim Chowdhury graduated with an honours degree in chemistry in 2011.

The Associated Press reported that Tamim’s family is still living in Windsor along with about 1,000 other Bangladeshi-Canadians who are hardworking and peaceful.