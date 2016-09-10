You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Bodies of two children recovered in city

September 10, 2016 12:27 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

Police and fire service and civil defence divers recovered bodies of two children from a canal of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority and a open septic tank at Sabujbagh in Dhaka on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Shamim Hossain, 12, son of Shafiqul Islam of WASA Road and Ifti, 6, of Shekher Jaiga of Sabujbagh.
Sabujbagh police station officer-in-charge Abdul Kuddus Fakir said that Shamim went missing after falling in the WASA canal on Thursday afternoon while he, along with some other boys, were playing on the bank of the canal.
He said that on information police informed the fire service to send divers and the divers rushed the spot but the rescue drive was postponed at night.
The fire service central control room said that the diver resumed the rescue operation at about 6:00am on Friday and found the body in the canal at about 9:30am.
The Sabujbagh police officer-in-charge said that they were informed that Ifti remained missing since Thursday evening and his family and police searched different places for the minor boy.
On information from local people, police recovered the body from an open septic tank near the house of Ifti at about 10:00am, he said.
He said that they primarily suspected that the two children accidentally fell into the septic tank and the canal while playing.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. College admission process begins Education minister Nurul Islam Nahid on Saturday announced that the government would introduce online admission to enroll students to all...
  2. 2 ‘robbers’ injured in Sylhet mob beating Two suspected robbers were injured in a mob beating in Sylhet early Monday morning. The injured were identified as Hossain...
  3. Four get life term for murder in Netrakona A court in Netrakona sentenced four people to life term imprisonment on Thursday for killing a man in 2009. The...
  4. SAMS KIBRIA MURDER CASE : Tribunal defers again recording testimonies Sylhet Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal on Thursday deferred again the recording of testimonies till November 4 in the former finance...
  5. Tech glitch snaps production at newly-built Shahjalal fertiliser plant Trial production of urea fertiliser was snapped in the newly constructed Shahjalal Fertiliser Factory within hours of operation on Saturday...
  6. ILLEGAL USE OF CAR PARK AT DHANMONDI : RAJUK conducts eyewash drive Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha on Thursday conducted an eyewash drive at Dhanmondi Sathmosjid Road against the use of car parking spaces...
  7. Thundershowers or rain likely Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a many places...
  8. Boy stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazaar A teenage boy was stabbed to death by a Rohingya young man over a trifling matter at Dail Para in...
  9. ‘Fish production to reduce malnutrition’ The state minister for fisheries and livestock, Narayan Chandra Chanda, has categorically said increased production of native fishes could be...
  10. Dry weather likely Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Barisal and Chittagong divisions and weather may remain...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement