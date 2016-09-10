Bodies of two children recovered in city

Police and fire service and civil defence divers recovered bodies of two children from a canal of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority and a open septic tank at Sabujbagh in Dhaka on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Hossain, 12, son of Shafiqul Islam of WASA Road and Ifti, 6, of Shekher Jaiga of Sabujbagh.

Sabujbagh police station officer-in-charge Abdul Kuddus Fakir said that Shamim went missing after falling in the WASA canal on Thursday afternoon while he, along with some other boys, were playing on the bank of the canal.

He said that on information police informed the fire service to send divers and the divers rushed the spot but the rescue drive was postponed at night.

The fire service central control room said that the diver resumed the rescue operation at about 6:00am on Friday and found the body in the canal at about 9:30am.

The Sabujbagh police officer-in-charge said that they were informed that Ifti remained missing since Thursday evening and his family and police searched different places for the minor boy.

On information from local people, police recovered the body from an open septic tank near the house of Ifti at about 10:00am, he said.

He said that they primarily suspected that the two children accidentally fell into the septic tank and the canal while playing.