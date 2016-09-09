Rajshahi Univ teacher found dead

An assistant professor of Rajshahi University, Akhtar Jahan, was found dead on Friday afternoon inside her flat at university quarters.

Police recovered the unconscious body of the 45-year old teacher of mass communication and journalism department around 5:00pm after breaking her flat’s door, said officer-in-charge of Motihar police station Humaun Kabir.

When police entered the flat the teacher was found lying on her bed and with her bed encircled by mosquito net, he said.

Later police rushed Akhtar Jahan to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital where on-duty doctor declared her dead, he added.