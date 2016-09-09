Islamic University publishes list of 53 missing students

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia on Friday published a primary list of missing students from the regular classes and examinations through a press release, issued by the university information, publication and public relation office.

A total of 53 students were reported missing from different departments and they were asked to report at the university’s registrar, proctor and student advisor offices immediately.

The missing students have to provide the university a logical written explanation as to why they were absent without informing their department concerned, within September 20.

IU vice-chancellor Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari told New Age that they would take legal step against the students if they fail to submit a logical argument about their absence.

The university would publish the final list of missing students after Eid vacation, he added.

More information about the missing students will be available at the university website at www.iu.ac.bd.