ABT man arrested at Teknaf

September 9, 2016
New Age Online

Cox's Bazar mapPolice on Friday arrested an operative of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team at Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar.
The arrestee was identified as Md Ali, 40, son of Dubai expatriate Kabir Ahmad, a resident of village Moulvibazar in the upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house of Ali around 6:00am and arrested him, said Md Abdul Mazid, officer-in-charge of Teknaf police station.
Police had been looking for Ali for days as he was wanted in several cases filed with the police station, the OC added.

