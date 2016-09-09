Any move to relocate Zia’s grave to belittle govt, says Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said the government’s move to relocate Ziaur Rahman’s grave from parliament area will only belittle itself and make it isolated from people further.

‘A minister on Thursday threatened to shift Ziaur Rahman’s grave to other place (from parliament area). We strongly condemn and protest it,’ he said, reports United News of Bangladesh.

He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at Zia’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar grave together with leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, marking its 38th founding anniversary.

The Mohila Dal, BNP’s women wing, was established on September 9, 1978.

On Thursday, Liberation War affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque at a discussion in the city raised doubt whether Zia’s body is there in the parliament area grave, and demanded that a DNA test be carried out collecting sample from it.

‘I can challenge that Zia’s body is not there in the JS area grave. Conduct a DNA test, and if Zia’s body is found there I’ll seek apology to the nation by rubbing nose in earth,’ he said.

Condemning the minister’s remarks, Fakhrul said, ‘We think such heinous activities and decisions will only belittle themselves (govt) and isolate them from people further.’

He also criticised the government for removing founder Ziaur Rahman’s Swadhinata Padak from the National Museum, saying the regime could take such a decision as it has deviated from the spirit of the Liberation War.

‘It won’t be possible to undermine Zia by removing his award and relocating his grave. Valiant freedom fighter Zia will be there in the hearts of 16 crore people,’ he observed.