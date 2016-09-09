You are here: Home » International

21 killed as bus plunges off bridge in India

September 9, 2016 1:37 pm·0 commentsViews: 1
Associated Press . New Delhi / New Age Online

Orissa India mapA bus crashed off a bridge in eastern India on Friday, killing at least 21 people and injuring another 30.
Police officer Rajendra Das said the driver lost control of the vehicle while talking on his mobile phone.
The bus plunged nearly 19 meters (50 feet) into a ditch in Angul district in Orissa state, Das said. The area is 140 kilometers (about 90 miles) northwest of Bhubaneshwar, the state capital.
Driver fatigue, negligence, poor quality roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in India.
Police figures show India has the world’s highest road death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in accidents.

