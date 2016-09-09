50 injured falling from train’s rooftop in Sirajganj

At least 50 people were injured after they fell from rooftop of an intercity train in Sirajganj on Friday morning.

Of the injured, 15 were rushed to Sirajganj General Hospital and five others to a local clinic.

Abdur Rashid, an official of Kodda traffic outpost, said the incident took place while Khulna-bound train from Dhaka, Sunderban Express, was entering into Shaheed M Mansur Ali Station at Sadanandapur around 11:00am.

A good number of passengers were aboard onto the rooftop of the train.

They were pushed by the cable television and internet wires hanging across the station. Many passengers jumped from the rooftop as they feared those as electric wires.

The number of casualties could increase if the train was speedy, Abdur Rashid added.

The train left the station 30 minutes after the incident with minor injured passengers.

Station master Hamidul Islam Hira said the matter was informed to the high officials.