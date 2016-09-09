You are here: Home » Business

Tanners announce rawhide prices

Tanners on Friday announced the prices for purchasing different types of rawhides during Eid-ul-Azha in an effort to maintain discipline in the purchasing process and prevent excessive prices.
As per the decision, the tanners would buy per square feet salted cowhide at Tk 50 in Dhaka and at Tk 40 in other places across the country while salted goatskin at Tk 15-20.
Md Shakawat Ullah, general secretary of Bangladesh Tanners’ Association came up with the decision at a press briefing at a restaurant in city’s Dhanmondi area.
This year, some 50-60 lakh cowhides will be collected, he expected.
On Monday, commerce minister Tofail Ahmed urged tanners to announce fair prices for rawhide within the next 48 hours.
The minister said rational prices of rawhide will have to be ensured keeping pace with the international market prices so that people are not deprived of fair prices.

