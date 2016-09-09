Bodies of two minor boys recovered in city

Police on Friday morning recovered the bodies of two minor boys at Sabujbagh in the city, said an official.
One of the victims was identified as Ifti, 6, of Dakkhingaon-Manikdia under Sabujbagh police station.
The officer-in-charge of the police station, Abdul Kuddus, said police and fire service personnel recovered the body of Ifti from a septic tank nearby his house around 11:00am.
Ifti remained missing since Thursday afternoon, he said.
Another body of a boy, aged around 10, was recovered from a water body at Wasa Road around 11:30am, the police officer-in-charge added.
His identity could not be known immediately.
Bodies of two minor boys recovered in cityNew Age Online
Police on Friday morning recovered the bodies of two minor boys at Sabujbagh in the city, said an official.
Comments