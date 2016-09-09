Another Chandpur tank-lorry fire victim dies

Yet another fire victim, who was burnt when a petroleum-laden lorry caught fire at a depot in Chandpur town on September 1, lost his battle for life at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday morning.

The death toll rose to four in the incident.

The fresh victim, Mizanur Rahman, 50, died at the burn unit while undergoing treatment around 9:30am, said Partha Shankar Paul, resident medical surgeon of DMCH burn unit.

At least five people among six were burnt critically at the depot, Jamuna Oil Agency, located at Bangabandhu Road in Chandpur.

Fire also had spread to a building where the depot was housed.

Mizanur Rahman, owner of the agency, and his employees were burnt along with residents of the building.

Five of the victims were rushed to the DMCH burn unit.

Critically burnt three others including Raihan, 23, son of Mizanur Rahman, succumbed to their injuries at the burn unit earlier.