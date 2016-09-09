11 fishermen kidnapped in Sunderbans

Robbers kidnapped 11 fishermen and looted valuables from their trawlers in the Sunderbans at Mongla in Bagerhat early Friday.

Wishing anonymity, some fishermen said some 10 to 12 robbers of infamous gang ‘Sagar Bahini’ swooped on eleven fishing trawlers at Dhanshiddhir Char in the early hours of the day, reports United News of Bangladesh.

At one stage, the robbers looted fish and nets worth Tk five lakh from the trawlers and picked up 11 fishermen.

When resisted, the robbers also beat up six fishermen, leaving them injured.

The robbers also demanded Tk one lakh as ransom for release of each of the abductees, with a threat to pay the money within next five days or to face consequences otherwise.

The kidnapped fishermen hail from different parts of Rampal and Mongla upazilas.

Staff officer of Coast Guard Mongla west zone (operation) Lieutenant Fariduzzaman Khan said a team of the Coast Guard launched a drive to rescue the fishermen.