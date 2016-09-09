You are here: Home » National

80km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

September 9, 2016 9:40 am·0 commentsViews: 3
New Age Online
tailback

— UNB file photo

The Dhaka-Tangail highway experienced a tailback stretching 80 kilometres from Chandra of Gazipur on Friday, causing immense suffering to the home-bound people ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Khalilur Rahman Patwari, officer-in-charge of highway police camp, said an 80-km tailback was created on the roads from Chandra in Kaliakair upazila to Bangabandhu Bridge, keeping several thousand vehicles stranded, reports United News of Bangladesh.
However, the gridlock was seen to have started easing after 9:00am, he added.
Vehicles were seen moving slowly on the highway.
Heavy pressure of vehicles, including cattle-laden trucks, caused the tailback on the highway, said Khalilur.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement