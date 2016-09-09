80km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

The Dhaka-Tangail highway experienced a tailback stretching 80 kilometres from Chandra of Gazipur on Friday, causing immense suffering to the home-bound people ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Khalilur Rahman Patwari, officer-in-charge of highway police camp, said an 80-km tailback was created on the roads from Chandra in Kaliakair upazila to Bangabandhu Bridge, keeping several thousand vehicles stranded, reports United News of Bangladesh.

However, the gridlock was seen to have started easing after 9:00am, he added.

Vehicles were seen moving slowly on the highway.

Heavy pressure of vehicles, including cattle-laden trucks, caused the tailback on the highway, said Khalilur.