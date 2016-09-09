POBA demands tougher actions against tanners

Poribesh Bachao Andolon on Thursday demanded tougher actions against the tanners who yet to relocate their units from Hazaribagh to new site in Savar.

Criticising the role of government, POBA said government’s detachment and soft-hearted stance to the tanners were extending deadline repeatedly.

‘The tanners did not extend deadline rather the government extended time repeatedly,’ said POBA general secretary Md Abdus Sobhan in a press conference held its office in the capital.

Demanding tougher legal actions against the tanners, Sobhan said the authorities should cut down the utility services of Hazaribagh tanneries and fined them higher amount of money daily.

At the first week of the running month, a POBA team visited the new site in Savar and noticed a little advancement, he said.

Sobhan said POBA team also visited the site on May 31 this year where they noticed 31 factories had set their drams, 12 set their electricity sub-stations.

‘After three months only eight factories set their drums and seven factory owners applied for electricity sub-stations. The progress of work frustrated us,’ he added.

POBA chairman Abu Naser Khan presided over the programme and said tanneries in Hazaribagh not only polluting environment but also hampering country’s foreign currency earnings.

Asking to ensure environment friendly production system in Savar, he said POBA wants a modern site for tanneries.

He said the government extended relocation time at least 30 times that influenced the tanners’ slow relocation.