You are here: Home » Inner Pages

POBA demands tougher actions against tanners

September 9, 2016 12:16 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

Poribesh Bachao Andolon on Thursday demanded tougher actions against the tanners who yet to relocate their units from Hazaribagh to new site in Savar.
Criticising the role of government, POBA said government’s detachment and soft-hearted stance to the tanners were extending deadline repeatedly.
‘The tanners did not extend deadline rather the government extended time repeatedly,’ said POBA general secretary Md Abdus Sobhan in a press conference held its office in the capital.
Demanding tougher legal actions against the tanners, Sobhan said the authorities should cut down the utility services of Hazaribagh tanneries and fined them higher amount of money daily.
At the first week of the running month, a POBA team visited the new site in Savar and noticed a little advancement, he said.
Sobhan said POBA team also visited the site on May 31 this year where they noticed 31 factories had set their drams, 12 set their electricity sub-stations.
‘After three months only eight factories set their drums and seven factory owners applied for electricity sub-stations. The progress of work frustrated us,’ he added.
POBA chairman Abu Naser Khan presided over the programme and said tanneries in Hazaribagh not only polluting environment but also hampering country’s foreign currency earnings.
Asking to ensure environment friendly production system in Savar, he said POBA wants a modern site for tanneries.
He said the government extended relocation time at least 30 times that influenced the tanners’ slow relocation.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Schoolgirl commits suicide over threat to spread images on internet A class VII girl allegedly committed suicide as a local youth threatened to spread her photo-shopped indecent images on internet...
  2. Thundershowers or rain likely Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna,...
  3. Water transport owners, workers to meet to re-fix wages The inland water transport owners and workers are yet to reach any consensus over re-fixing wage structure for the workers......
  4. AL-led alliance to resist anarchy politically The ruling Awami League led alliance on Sunday alleged that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami were responsible for...
  5. Teenage boy killed in Jessore accident A teenage motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in front of Mahmudpur Dhakhil Madrasa of Bagherpara upazila in Jessore...
  6. Wage commission for state-owned mills, corporation workers demanded The leaders of the state-owned mills’ and factories’ top labour organisation, Sector Corporation Sramik Karmachari Samannay Parishad, called on the...
  7. Punish Rana Plaza, Tazreen Fashions owners: labour leaders Jago Bangladesh Garments Sramik Federation leaders on Friday called on the government to take steps to punish the owners of...
  8. SC stays lawyer Shakila’ bail The Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed until February 29 a High Court verdict that had granted bail to lawyer Shakila...
  9. Indian Air chief calls on Bangladesh Navy chief Indian Air chief Marshal Arup Raha, who is here on a five-day official visit, called on Bangladesh Navy chief Vice-Admiral...
  10. QM Zaman’s anniversary of death today Today is the 17th death anniversary of QM Zaman, a businessman, film producer, director and cameraman. In 1958, QM Zaman...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement