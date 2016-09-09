You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Zia’s Swadhinata Padak: BNP announces demo for Saturday

September 9, 2016 12:14 am·0 commentsViews: 1
Staff Correspondent
BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party holds a press conference, denouncing the removal of the medal of Swadhnata Award conferred on late president Ziaur Rahman from National Museum, at its central office in Dhaka on Thursday. — New Age photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Thursday announced countrywide demonstration for Saturday to protest at the removal of Swadhinata Padak conferred on late president Ziaur Rahman, also the BNP founder, from national museum.
The party would hold protest rallies in metropolitan cities and district headquarters on Saturday and at national Press Club in Dhaka today.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir flanked by the party senior leaders announced the programme at a press conference at the party central office at Nayapaltan.
He said those were taking away Swadhinata Padak conferred on Ziaur Rahman were denying the independence of the country.
By such decision the government proved that they had practically no relation with the Liberation War, he said.
The BNP leader said the decision was anti-people and against the existence of Bangladesh, and it would divide the nation.
He said the authority on Wednesday removed the Sawdhinata Padak conferred on Zia not only belittling Zia but also disrespecting all those who made immense contribution to the struggle of independence of Bangladesh.
He said those who denied the contribution of Zia to the Liberation War, removed his Sawdhinata Padak from the museum misinterpreting verdict of court and wanted to relocate Zia’s grave were against the independence.
Fakhrul asked the government to reinstate the Sawdhinata Padak conferred on Zia.
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas, Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Zainul Abedin, AZM Zahid Hossain, Ahmed Azam Khan, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Khairul Kabir Khokon and Emran Saleh Prince, among others, were present.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Zia’s birth anniv today BNP and its associate bodies will celebrate the 80th birth anniversary of party founder Ziaur Rahman across the country today....
  2. Zia should be stripped off Bir Uttam: Quamrul The minister for food, Quamrul Islam, also Dhaka city Awami League joint general secretary,on Thursday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder...
  3. BNP celebrates Zia’s birthday today The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is going to celebrate the 79th birth anniversary of the late president Ziaur Rahman, also the...
  4. BNP in crisis for deviating from Zia’s ideals: Mahbub Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Mahbubur Rahman on Tuesday said that the BNP was now in crisis as the...
  5. Zia mastermind of Aug 15 massacre, says Amu The minister for industries, Amir Hossain Amu, on Tuesday claimed that Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder and former president Ziaur Rahman...
  6. Zia wanted to turn Bangladesh into Pak province, Justice Shamsuddin Appellate Division judge AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury on Friday said that the founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, late president Ziaur...
  7. BBIN cross-country motor rally defers for a month Dhaka has identified six provisional routes but finalisation of those could take longer than the expected time to start the...
  8. Five housewives among 12 killed in different places At least 12 people, including five housewives, were killed in separate incidents in the capital and other districts on Wednesday...
  9. 4 expelled from Shamsunnahar Hall The Shamsunnahar Hall authorities of Dhaka University expelled four students of the dormitory allegedly for their suspected involvement in the...
  10. BNP plans Teesta long march for Apr 22 The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is likely to start a two-day ‘long march’ from Dhaka to the Teesta Barrage on April...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement