Zia’s Swadhinata Padak: BNP announces demo for Saturday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Thursday announced countrywide demonstration for Saturday to protest at the removal of Swadhinata Padak conferred on late president Ziaur Rahman, also the BNP founder, from national museum.

The party would hold protest rallies in metropolitan cities and district headquarters on Saturday and at national Press Club in Dhaka today.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir flanked by the party senior leaders announced the programme at a press conference at the party central office at Nayapaltan.

He said those were taking away Swadhinata Padak conferred on Ziaur Rahman were denying the independence of the country.

By such decision the government proved that they had practically no relation with the Liberation War, he said.

The BNP leader said the decision was anti-people and against the existence of Bangladesh, and it would divide the nation.

He said the authority on Wednesday removed the Sawdhinata Padak conferred on Zia not only belittling Zia but also disrespecting all those who made immense contribution to the struggle of independence of Bangladesh.

He said those who denied the contribution of Zia to the Liberation War, removed his Sawdhinata Padak from the museum misinterpreting verdict of court and wanted to relocate Zia’s grave were against the independence.

Fakhrul asked the government to reinstate the Sawdhinata Padak conferred on Zia.

BNP leaders Mirza Abbas, Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Zainul Abedin, AZM Zahid Hossain, Ahmed Azam Khan, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Khairul Kabir Khokon and Emran Saleh Prince, among others, were present.