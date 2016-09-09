Bhabadah water stagnation: 6-point demand placed to end perennial pain

The Bhabadah Movement Committee placed six-point demand on Tuesday to resolve the perennial water stagnation at their homesteads and croplands.

The committee submitted a memorandum, pointing its demands, to the deputy commissioner of Jessore on Thursday noon.

The demands include engaging more floating excavators for dredging silts from the river bed at Bhabadah point, initiating tidal river management project at Beel Kapalia, making linkage between Amdanga Canal and Rajapur Canal, establishing linkage between the Rivers Mathabhanga and Bhairab, providing food support to the affected people and rehabilitating them as soon as possible and halting the recovery of loans disbursed by different NGOs at the Bhabadah affected areas.

The memorandum stated that around 10 lakh people under the upazilas of Abhaynagar, Monirampur, Keshabpur and some parts of Jessore Sadar, in Jessore have been marooned due to the water stagnation

Schools, colleges, madrassahs, graveyards and crematories in the area have gone under water as the River Sree Hari was silted up, it said.

People of the affected areas have been living in inhuman conditions for long, the memorandum added.