Ragib Ali, his son sued

September 9, 2016 12:12 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent . Sylhet

A Sylhet court on Thursday summoned industrialist Ragib Ali and his son Abdul Hai for using their names in the printers line of Dainik Sylheter Dak, a regional Bangla daily, while they were remained absconding to escape arrest in two cases.
Sylhet chief metropolitan magistrate Saifuzzaman Hiro took the allegation in cognizance and ordered Ragib Ali and his son to explain their positions after appearing in the court within October 9.
The court issued the summon in the afternoon after holding a hearing on the allegation filed by Giasuddin Talukder, a founding member of Chhatak upazila Press Club.
The plaintiff claimed that Ragib Ali and his son Abdul Hai were deceiving the readers of Sylheter Dak by using their names on the newspaper’s printers line as president of the advisory council, publisher and editor, while both of them have reportedly went into hiding and left the country to escape arrest.
The same court on August 10 issued warrant of arrest against Ragib Ali and 6 members of his family, including Abdul Hai, in two cases that filed for occupying the land of Tarapur Tea Estate at Akhalia area in the city.

