You are here: Home » Front Page

Fake currency gangs on the prowl ahead of Eid

Five, including sacked Agrani bank officer, arrested

September 9, 2016 12:49 am·0 commentsViews: 2
Staff Correspondent
Fake note

Counterfeit notes are put on display after law enforcers arrested five suspects, including a former bank official, with huge fake notes at Jurain and Banasree in Dhaka on Thursday. — Ali Hussain Mintu

Like in previous years, gangs producing fake currency notes have become active in the country ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, especially targeting the sacrificial animal markets.
During the past one month, law enforcing agencies, in at least four drives, arrested members of at least four such gangs in Dhaka and Chittagong.
On Wednesday night, Rapid Action Battalion arrested five members of a fake currency gang, including a sacked junior official of the state-run Agrani Bank, from two separate areas of the capital along with counterfeit notes amounting to over Tk one crore.
RAB said on Wednesday night they arrested Fatema Begum, 25, and Rubina Begum, 24, both wives of a
man named Md Abdur Rahim, from their Banasree residence in the capital, and seized fake currency worth Tk 78 lakh from their bedroom.
They also seized sophisticated equipment used in making the fake currency from the bedroom where they ran a small fake note-making operation.
Later, with information extracted from the two women, RAB arrested Md Abdur Rashid, 52 and Md Dulal, 30 from their Jurain residence and seized fake currency worth Tk 23 lakh from their possession.
RAB also arrested Md Sarwar Hossain, 23, of Kabutorpara under Keraniganj and seized fake currency worth Tk two lakh and Tk 23,800 in real currency from his possession.
RAB said that arrested Abdur Rashid was a junior officer at Agrani bank and was sacked in the late nineties for irregularities and also served two years in jail.
A RAB release said that all the five confessed to their involvement in making and spreading fake currency notes.
RAB said that the gang had already spread over Tk one crore and had planned to circulate a further Tk 2 crore in fake currency ahead of the upcoming Eid.
‘Every year, some organised gangs become active ahead of Eid, especially targeting the sacrificial animal markets,’ the release said.
Earlier on September 1 night, the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in separate drives in Paltan and Kotowali area in the capital arrested eight members of a gang of currency counterfeiters and seized from them fake notes worth Tk 52 lakh and Indian Rs 8,000.
Detectives also had seized equipment from their possession.
On August 6 night, RAB arrested 10 people, including nine foreigners, in possession of a huge amount of counterfeit notes and equipment from the Bashundhara residential area in the capital.
On Aug 11, police arrested a man with 20 fake notes of Tk 1,000 denomination from Banglabazar area under Bayezid Bostami police station in Chittagong city.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. QUALITY OF EDUCATION : Rural students lag behind The performance of rural children at schools is significantly lower than that of their urban counterparts, revealed the Education Watch...
  2. Containing terrorism: US renews offer of expertise, technical support The United States on Sunday renewed its offer to provide Bangladesh with expertise and technical supports in building capabilities on...
  3. Budget not implementable, say economists Economists on Thursday said the government would eventually fail to implement the proposed budget for fiscal year 2016-17 as the...
  4. Teaming up of investigators, prosecution stressed for justice Law experts on Sunday said a functional collaboration between investigators and the prosecution was needed for higher rate of conviction...
  5. No tannery completes relocation in 6 years Not a single tannery has fully shifted to Savar from Hazaribagh in six years even after repeated extension of deadlines......
  6. Hiking service charges for river port use: Govt backtracks amid owners’ opposition The government has backtracked from implementing increased various service charges from the users of river ports, jetties and ferries, which...
  7. Nahid finds no proof DU was Oxford of East Education minister Nurul Islam Nahid told parliament on Thursday that there was no documentary evidence in support of Dhaka University...
  8. NEW PAY SCALE DISPARITY : Protests to widen next week Protests by the public university teachers and the Bangladesh Bank officials demanding removal of disparities from the new pay structure...
  9. Duty interrupts exclusive breastfeeding Working mothers serving government and private organizations are often unable to exclusively breastfeed their infants for six months as they...
  10. PM calls for investigation into ‘BNP’s link to militancy’ The Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Wednesday called for an investigation to find out if there was any link of...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement