Teenage girl raped in Dhaka

A 15-year-old girl from Ishwarganj in Mymensingh who came to Dhaka Wednesday night was abducted after getting down from a bus at Fulbaria in the capital and was gang-raped at a house in Merajnagar under Kadamtali police station in the capital.

Kadamtali police station inspector (operation) Saiful Islam told New Age that the victim got down from bus at about 8:30pm on Wednesday and had been trying to go to her sister’s residence.

Though the girl had described the area, she could not name any specific address to rickshaw-pullers. Later, two elderly men, on request from locals, agreed to take the girl to their residence.

On their way to their residence, two goons of Merajnagar, Sajib, 27 and Hefaz Uddin, 40, threatened the two people and abducted the girl.

The victim, who was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital Thursday afternoon, said the two people forcibly took her to their house and raped her while two others were on guard.

The inspector said that they, on information from locals, raided house no 167 of D block of Merajnagar area under his police station, rescued the victim and arrested the suspected rapists Sajib and Hefaz Uddin from the house.

He said that they were yet to contact the victim’s sister as she had neither a specific address nor a phone number.