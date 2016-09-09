Reorganisation of BNP: Central leaders reluctant to quit local posts

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s ‘one person, one position’ policy is largely being ignored by central leaders who hold key positions in the local unit committees and want to retain their command in the respective unit.

According to a provision in Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s new constitution a central leader cannot hold more than one position.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia had to intervene to implement the policy, party leaders said. The party chief

recently summoned some central leaders asking them to quit their positions of president and general secretary at the local level, they said.

The party also did not make much progress in reorganising the grassroots units by forming new committees that were pending for long time.

The reorganisation process of 75 organisational districts of BNP started in August last year. The process was however suspended due to the staggered union parishad polls from March this year. BNP withdrew the suspension on the reorganisation process in early August.

BNP vice-chairman Mohammad Shahjahan, who has been given responsibility to communicate with the leaders who hold more than one posts, told New Age on Wednesday said he has been communicating with the leaders concerned either through SMS, phone and in person.

BNP, in the last national council session held on March 19, amended its constitution incorporating a provision that no office bearer, assistant office bearer, members of standing committee and BNP chairperson’s advisory council could hold the posts of president or general secretary in any unit of the party and its front organisations.

However, the provision gave discretionary power to the party chairperson to keep any leader in two posts for the time being if she thought it was necessary.

The new provision was incorporated into the party’s charter to expand leadership through accommodating more party men and to bring dynamism in the party, party leaders said.

BNP announced new full-fledged executive committee, national standing committee and advisory council on August 6 four and half months after the council session.

Shahjahan said so far about 15 to 20 leaders quit additional posts while about 40 leaders would resign after Eid-ul-Azha.

About 60 to 70 leaders of the national executive committee, the party’s top executive committee, standing committee and advisory council held more than one position in different tiers of the party, party leaders said.

Many want to avail the benefit of discretionary power of the party high command, they said.

Shahjahan said if the leaders concerned did not quit their additional posts then it would be determined centrally who would hold onto which post.

So far the leaders who quit posts include BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir who left the posts of Thakurgaon district BNP president and acting president of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal, vice-chairman Mohammad Shahjahan resigned from the post of president of the party’s Noakhali district unit, BNP chairperson’s adviser Amanullah Aman quit the post of Dhaka district unit general secretary, vice-chairman Abdul Mannan resigned from post of Dhaka district BNP president, vice-chairman Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku quit Sirajganj district unit president post and vice-chairman Ahmed Azam Khan quit Tangail district unit president post, Shahjahan informed.

Shirin Sultana retained the post of general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal leaving BNP’s Swanirvar affairs secretary, and Afroza Khan Rita retained Manikgang district unit president post quitting the advisory council member post.

Those yet to leave their additional positions include BNP joint secretary general Mojibor Rahman Sarwar who also holds the post of Barisal city unit president, joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon who holds the Narsinghdi district unit president post, vice-chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury still holding the post of Patuakhali district unit president, chairperson’s adviser Mizanur Rahman Minu holding the post of Rajshahi city unit president and organising secretary (Rajshahi division) Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu also holding the post of Natore district unit president.

The BNP chairperson wants to strictly implement the ‘one person, one post’ policy and is reluctant to use her special power, according to a leader close to the party high command. Even the party chief in some cases decided who would remain in which post for those holding more than one post, the leader said.

BNP joint secretary general Mojibor Rahman Sarwar who holds post of president of the party’s Barisal city unit told New Age on Wednesday that the matter would have to solved through the political process and coordination.

He said presently the Barisal city unit is run by the president and acting general secretary following the demise of general secretary. Mojibor said it would be difficult to run an important unit with an acting president and acting general secretary if he quit the post of president.

He said it would take some time to give responsibility to a new leadership through a council session for the city unit. He, however, said he would obey the party’s decision.

Assistant employment affairs secretary Abdul Wadud Bhuiyan, also Khagrachhari district unit president, said he would decide over it after Eid-ul-Azha.

BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan, joint secretary general of the immediate past committee, said they have done homework about recasting the party’s grassroots units.

He said they would restart work in full swing from October and already new committees of Dhaka and Dinajpur districts have been announced a few days ago.

Earlier, before the recent union parishad polls, committees of 10 districts units were announced, Shahjahan said.